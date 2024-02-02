TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TEL stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

