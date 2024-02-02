Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $488,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 131.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QCR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $636,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH opened at $57.67 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

