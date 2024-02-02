Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after buying an additional 778,282 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

