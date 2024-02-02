The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,194,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

