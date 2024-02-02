The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,407 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Hackett Group worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.