The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,407 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Hackett Group worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.