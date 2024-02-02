Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $642.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $642.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $552.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.99 and its 200-day moving average is $513.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

