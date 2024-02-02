Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $25,445,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

