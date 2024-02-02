United Bank Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

United Bank reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 124.2% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.49 and its 200 day moving average is $280.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

