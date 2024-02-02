VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

