Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 194.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Trading Down 2.0 %

SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

