Versor Investments LP Buys 62,800 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIND opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

