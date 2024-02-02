Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 223.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $34.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.