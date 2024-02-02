Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,300 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $528,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 28.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.