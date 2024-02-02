Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Titan International by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Titan International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Titan International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Titan International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Titan International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

