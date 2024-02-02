Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of USNA opened at $48.43 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $926.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

