Versor Investments LP Invests $133,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SOI opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $329.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

