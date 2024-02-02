Versor Investments LP Invests $157,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

CLNE stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

