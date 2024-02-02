Versor Investments LP Invests $172,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 346,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Outset Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,125,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,153.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $40,318.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,950.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $77,892.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,153.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $584,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

