Versor Investments LP Invests $222,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

