Versor Investments LP Invests $245,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 71.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Profile



Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

