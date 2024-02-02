Versor Investments LP Invests $247,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $219,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 92.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $68.96 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $767.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

