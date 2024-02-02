Versor Investments LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

