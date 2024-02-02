Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

