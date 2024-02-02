Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 17,187 Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $5.69 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.16%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

