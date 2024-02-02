Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 33,900 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.69.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

