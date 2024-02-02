Versor Investments LP Sells 2,500 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 3.3 %

AZZ stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

