Versor Investments LP Sells 4,700 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $69,029.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $442,903. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $14.29 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

