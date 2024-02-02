Versor Investments LP Sells 515 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 56.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $719.22 million, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,014 shares of company stock worth $1,711,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

