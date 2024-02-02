Versor Investments LP Takes $190,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 332,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $3,557,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Up 1.1 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Report on APPS

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.