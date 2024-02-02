Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

