Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.