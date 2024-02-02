Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,651 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $239.21 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

