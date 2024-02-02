Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

