Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

