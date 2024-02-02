Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.