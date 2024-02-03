10,096 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RVT opened at $14.26 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.