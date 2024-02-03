11,035 Shares in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 238.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 562,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in inTEST by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in inTEST by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Analysts expect that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTT shares. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

