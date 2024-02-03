14,297 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUS. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 467,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 138,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,718.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

