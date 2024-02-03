20,299 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $35.72 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11.
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
