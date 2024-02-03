2,172 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,632 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AIT opened at $182.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

