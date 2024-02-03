21,961 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.07 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

