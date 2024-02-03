22,164 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.