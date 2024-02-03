22,436 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

