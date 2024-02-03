25,280 Shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.