29,512 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

