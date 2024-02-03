4,435 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.24 and a beta of 1.58. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

