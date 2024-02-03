5,811 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GATX opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $133.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

