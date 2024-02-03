abrdn plc Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in VeriSign by 32.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $106,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

