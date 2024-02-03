abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

DFS stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

