abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

